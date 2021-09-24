Johnny Depp, who was ousted of Fantastic Beast franchise after being labelled “wife beater”, says “no one is safe”Full Article
Johnny Depp: Cancel culture is out of hand
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Johnny Depp Rages Against ‘Out of Hand’ Cancel Culture: ‘No One Is Safe, Not One of You’
Mediaite
"It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled."
-
Depp: 'No one is safe' from cancel culture
USATODAY.com
-
‘No One Is Safe’: Johnny Depp Blasts Cancel Culture
Daily Caller