BTS & Coldplay's ‘My Universe’ is out!
Published
Finally the day has come when K-pop sensation BTS released their highly-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’ with British band Coldplay at 1 pm KST.Full Article
Published
Finally the day has come when K-pop sensation BTS released their highly-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’ with British band Coldplay at 1 pm KST.Full Article
BTS and Coldplay are gearing up to release their "My Universe" collaboration, but that's not all: On Wednesday (Sept. 22),..
Coldplay's upcoming 'Music of the Spheres' album has added another celestial body to the mix. On Monday (Sept. 13), the group..