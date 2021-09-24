KL Rahul reacts to Athiya missing his call

Athiya Shetty returned to India after spending a long vacation in London with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. While the much in love couple is currently in different countries, they continue to charm fans with their social media PDA. Recently KL Rahul hosted a Q&A session on Instagram and asked his followers to drop suggestions on what he should do today. Athiya Shetty was quick to suggest, “You should deffs FaceTime me”. Revealing that the actress did not answer his video call, KL Rahul posted a sad face and captioned it, “Our face when you don't pick up”.