‘Those People Will Pay!’ Biden Promises Border Patrol Horsemen Who Charged, ‘Strapped’ Haitian Migrants Will Be Punished

‘Those People Will Pay!’ Biden Promises Border Patrol Horsemen Who Charged, ‘Strapped’ Haitian Migrants Will Be Punished

Mediaite

Published

President Joe Biden was asked about scenes of Haitian asylum-seekers being menaced by Border Patrol agents on horseback, and promised: “Those people will pay!” On Friday morning, President Biden delivered a speech updating Americans on the status of covid-19 booster shots, after which he took questions from reporters. The first question came from ABC News’ […]

Full Article