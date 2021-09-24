‘Those People Will Pay!’ Biden Promises Border Patrol Horsemen Who Charged, ‘Strapped’ Haitian Migrants Will Be Punished
President Joe Biden was asked about scenes of Haitian asylum-seekers being menaced by Border Patrol agents on horseback, and promised: "Those people will pay!" On Friday morning, President Biden delivered a speech updating Americans on the status of covid-19 booster shots, after which he took questions from reporters. The first question came from ABC News'