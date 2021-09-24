Missing Black Student Jelani Day’s Body Found

The search for Jelani Day is over after his body was found and identified in an Illinois river. The Illinois State University graduate student had been missing since August 24th. Day’s Body Was Originally Found Weeks Ago Jelani Day’s body was found on September 4th floating near the south bank of the Illinois River, according […]

