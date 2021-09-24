Marc Anthony and girlfriend Madu Nicola flaunt their love in red carpet debut
The 53-year-old singer looked smitten as he posed for photos with Nicola at the Watsco Center in Florida.
Marc Anthony just debuted his surprise new relationship! The 53-year-old singer and In the Heights actor walked the red carpet with..
Marc Anthony and Madu Nicola shared a tender kiss from the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 23.