Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed As Accidental Overdose
The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
'acute intoxication by the combined effects'
Michael K. Williams' cause of death is a drug overdose involving fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.