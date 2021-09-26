Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John are among the stars who have performed at a global music event aiming to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide.Full Article
Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John among star-studded line-up at global music event
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ed Sheeran closes Paris leg of star-studded Global Citizen Live event
Sir Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and Coldplay are among the other artists involved in the tour
Wales Online
Elton John kicks off world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines
A "once-in-a-generation" global music event kicked off on Saturday with pop megastars BTS and Elton John launching Global Citizen..
Japan Today