2021 Tony Awards: The Complete Winners List
Published
The much-delayed ceremony will honor the musicals and plays that opened in a Broadway season cut short by the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The much-delayed ceremony will honor the musicals and plays that opened in a Broadway season cut short by the pandemic.Full Article
At long last, the Tony Awards are back. Following multiple postponements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway's biggest..
The list of winners from the 2020 Tony Awards has been announced! It was an unusual year for the Tonys because of the delays from..