Terence Blanchard Makes History At The Metropolitan Opera
Fire Shut Up in My Bones, based on the Charles M. Blow memoir of the same title, is the first work by a Black composer to be staged by the Metropolitan Opera.Full Article
LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan --- Opera is filled with tales of growing up, confronting and overcoming adversity. “Fire Shut Up In..