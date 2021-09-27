Eminem Opens New Restaurant Called Mom’s Spaghetti

Eminem Opens New Restaurant Called Mom’s Spaghetti

SOHH

Published

Detroit rapper Eminem is now adding restauranteur to his list of occupations. The Detroit rapper is planning on launching a restaurant named Mom’s Spaghetti, a reference to his 2002 smash song “Lose Yourself.” Eminem To Open New Restaurant Eminem previewed his latest venture in a commercial that aired on local television. Slim Shady’s diner will […]

Full Article