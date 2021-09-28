Angad Bedi on second baby with Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi is all set to welcome his second baby with wife Neha Dhupia and while he preps up to welcome home the newest member of the family, the actor is also enjoying some success on the professional front. Fans are lauding his chemistry with Hina Khan in the intense music video ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’. In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, the actor opened up about welcoming his second baby, his envious relationship with wife Neha Dhupia, and working with Hina Khan.