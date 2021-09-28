Tyler, The Creator “Ruined” Over Kendrick Lamar’s Verse on “Family Ties”

Tyler, The Creator “Ruined” Over Kendrick Lamar’s Verse on “Family Ties”

SOHH

Published

Most of the world is geeking out over Kendrick Lamar’s return on “Family Ties,” including certified fanboy, Tyler, The Creator. Tyler, the Creator Explains Impact of Kendrick Verse In XXL’s fall 2021 cover story, Tyler talked about his new No. 1 album “Call Me If You Get Lost”, his early rap influences, and how he […]

Full Article