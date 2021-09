Rosamund Pike leads Rachel Zegler and Rachel Brosnahan to the front row for Dior’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week held at Jardin des Tuileries on Tuesday (September 28) in France. The three starlets were joined many other celebs for the fashion presentation, including Iris Law, Zoey Deutch, Jenna Coleman, Selena: The [...]