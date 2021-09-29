When Lata Mangeshkar was 'poisoned'
Published
In a throwback interview with a news publication, Lata Mangeshkar revealed that Mangeshkars don’t like to talk about it as it was one of the terrible phases in their lives.Full Article
Published
In a throwback interview with a news publication, Lata Mangeshkar revealed that Mangeshkars don’t like to talk about it as it was one of the terrible phases in their lives.Full Article
Singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 years old on Tuesday (September 28). Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first person to..