Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in a virtual tie with former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a new poll. Respondents to the survey, conducted by Carter Wrenn on behalf of estranged former Trump senior official John Bolton’s SuperPAC, were asked “If the next Republican primary for president in your […]Full Article
SHOCK POLL: Ron DeSantis in ‘Virtual Tie’ With Trump for 2024 GOP Primary
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Trump Takes the Lead in Potential 2024 Republican Primary Field
If Trump decides to run for presidency in 2024, he’ll be the candidate with the largest support to win the GOP’s presidential..
Veuer
Poll: Trump, DeSantis in Virtual Tie for 2024 GOP Nomination
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are in a virtual tie for the 2024 Republican nomination for the..
Newsmax