Kanye West is keeping his fans on their toes. The unpredictable rapper surprised fans with an unannounced drop of new fall hoodies in collaboration with The Gap. West Got New Drip For The Fans A countdown that appeared on the Yeezy Gap site overnight came to an end revealing the hoodies. Six color options of […]Full Article
Kanye West Drops Surprise Yeezy X The Gap Hoodies
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kanye West Celebrates 'Donda' Going Gold With Surprise Yeezy Gap Hoodie Release
The hoodies come in an array of colors and retail at $90 with shipping expected in two to three weeks.
HipHopDX