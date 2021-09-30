Biggies like Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, 83, Jersey, Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bachchan Panday, Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ek Villain Returns, Vikram Vedha and many more films are gearing up for a theatrical releaseFull Article
42 films and counting! Here`s the ULTIMATE movie calendar for 2021-22
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
9 erotic thrillers that will suck you in
Mashable
Grab your magnifying glass and get ready to investigate as Mashable uncovers Big/Little Mysteries.
..
-
Apple ends the week with $10 or less movie sale: Halloween, James Bond, more
9to5Toys
-
From Connery and Craig to Michael Scott and Cookie Monster: Who's the best 007?
Mashable
-
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty to star in Sabbir Khan`s supernatural thriller
Mid-Day
-
Apple launches new $5 thriller movie sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental
9to5Toys
Advertisement
More coverage
Rocky IV Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut
Teaser Trailer
Rocky IV Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut Trailer - Plot synopsis: The most triumphant sports-drama franchise in..