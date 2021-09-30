42 films and counting! Here`s the ULTIMATE movie calendar for 2021-22

42 films and counting! Here`s the ULTIMATE movie calendar for 2021-22

Mid-Day

Published

Biggies like Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2, 83, Jersey, Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bachchan Panday, Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ek Villain Returns, Vikram Vedha and many more films are gearing up for a theatrical release

Full Article