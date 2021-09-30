The film, Sardar Udham, is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre...Full Article
`Sardar Udham` trailer: Vicky Kaushal transforms into a revolutionary avenger
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Vicky is impressive as Sardar Udham Singh
'Sardar Udham' trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the late revolutionary freedom fighter will leave you impressed
IndiaTimes