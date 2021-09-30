`Sardar Udham` trailer: Vicky Kaushal transforms into a revolutionary avenger

`Sardar Udham` trailer: Vicky Kaushal transforms into a revolutionary avenger

Mid-Day

Published

The film, Sardar Udham, is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre...

Full Article