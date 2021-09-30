Both houses of Congress passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday ahead of the government having to shutdown starting at midnight on Friday.Full Article
Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Congress Passes Bill To Avert Partial Government Shutdown
Newsy
Watch VideoWith only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the..
-
Congress Passes Government Funding Bill To Prevent Shutdown, Sending Measure To Biden
cbs4.com
-
Senate Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
Upworthy
-
Senate Passes Short-Term Funding Bill As Lawmakers Try To Avoid A Government Shutdown
Daily Caller
-
Congress Is On Track To Avoid A Shutdown, But Other Standoffs Persist
NPR
Advertisement
More coverage
Congress Moves To Avert Partial Government Shutdown
Newsy
Watch VideoCongress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another, with the Senate poised to approve legislation that..
-
Congress Races to Avert Government Shutdown, With Biden’s Agenda in the Balance
Upworthy
-
Senate To Vote On Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown
CBS 2
-
Congress Expected to Avert Shutdown, but Infrastructure Vote Is in Limbo
NYTimes.com
-
Congress Races to Avert Government Shutdown, With Biden’s Agenda in the Balance
NYTimes.com