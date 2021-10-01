Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their legal battle over the actressâ€™ salary from Black Widow, both parties announced on Thursday. According to the Wall Street Journal, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Johansson had been reportedly seeking up to $80 million â€” in addition to the $20 million salary she received. [â€¦]Full Article
Scarlett Johansson and Disney Have Settled â€˜Black Widowâ€™ Lawsuit Over Compensation
