Singer Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused as a child
During a new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, titled `Betrayed By Trusted Adults`, Gloria revealed the details.Full Article
Gloria Estefan is bravely opening up about her past trauma. During the latest episode of her online talk show, Red Table Talk: The..
The singer reveals she was molested by a family member when she was a child at music school.