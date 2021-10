Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved actresses of Tollywood. The beautiful actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Rakul will be next seen in Konda Polam. The film stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej in lead role. Rakul essays a village belle named Obulamma in the film, in which she looked beautiful as always in her desi avatar. Check out her beautiful pictures from Konda Polam.