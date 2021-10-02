Samantha limits comments on separation post

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday with an Instagram post that spoke about them going their separate ways. This heartbreaking news left fans of the couple upset. Samantha had turned off all comments for the separation post on her official Instagram account and hence fans turned to Naga’s social media account to express their displeasure. Shattered fans of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya expressed remorse in the comments section with heart-break and crying emojis.