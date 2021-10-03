Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During ‘Blurred Lines’ Video Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During ‘Blurred Lines’ Video Shoot

Mediaite

Published

Model Emily Ratajkowski alleges in an upcoming book that singer Robin Thicke groped her while filming the music video for “Blurred Lines.” The controversial hit song, which prompted both protests and conversations about consent, featured Ratajkowski half-naked. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts […]

Full Article