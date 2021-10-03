Bigg Boss 15: `I would be lying if I said that I came just to gain experience`
Published
Splitsvilla 12 contestant Miesha Iyer considers her entry into Bigg Boss 15 as "one of the biggest opportunities" to come her wayFull Article
Published
Splitsvilla 12 contestant Miesha Iyer considers her entry into Bigg Boss 15 as "one of the biggest opportunities" to come her wayFull Article
Going into Bigg Boss 15, where cameras are focussed on you for 24x7 sounds "daunting" to Sahil, who spoke about having a game plan