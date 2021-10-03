The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is set to break a pandemic box office record and gross an estimated $119.1m (£87.9m) internationally.Full Article
No Time to Die set to break pandemic box office records
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, 'Venom' debuts with $90.1M
SeattlePI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures' Marvel sequel..
-
'No Time to Die' Has a Record-Setting Overseas Box Office Debut!
Just Jared
-
Venom 2’ Ignites Box Office With Record $90M Opening
Upworthy
-
Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Feasts on Monstrous $90 Million Debut, Setting Pandemic Record
Upworthy
-
In Love, But Apart: Couple Fights Fires in the American West
VOA News
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Chal Mera Putt 3’ Box Office update
IndiaTimes
The Amrinder Gill and Simi Chahal starrer ‘Chal Mera Putt 3’ has set a new record at the box office. According to the report of..