Helen Mirren looks powerful in a chic black pant suit on the runway during the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 03) in Paris, France. The 76-year-old actress was joined by Amber Heard, as well as father-daughter duo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fillippa Coster-Waldau. [...]