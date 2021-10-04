Nafisa Ali extends support to SRK's son

Aryan Khan is awaiting bail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in a drugs probe. Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, lending solidarity to the father in this difficult moment. Veteran actress Nafisa Sodhi Ali shared on Insagram that Aryan needs help and should not be destroyed.“Aryan, a young man who I pray for, needs to be helped not destroyed and not be made an example of. #drugskill,” Nafisa Sodhi Ali posted on Instagram.