Yami on her skin condition Keratosis- Pilaris

Yami Gautam has penned an inspirational Instagram post about embracing her skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris. Sharing pictures from her latest photo shoot, the actress revealed that she refused to conceal her skin condition. Yami shared, “I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself).”