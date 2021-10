On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship and busted a drug party. Besides Aryan, the arrested accused were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar, the official said.