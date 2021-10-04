Robin Thicke has been accused of groping model Emily Ratajkowski on the set of his music video for “Blurred Lines.” Ratajkowski discussed the incident in her new book “My Body.” Robin Thicke Drunk On Set, Gropes Model In an excerpt published from her book, Emily Ratajkowski accuses Thicke of inappropriately touching her breasts from behind […]Full Article
Robin Thicke Accused Of Groping Model On “Blurred Lines” Video Set
