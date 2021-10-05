New Kids on the Block, LI's Salt-N-Pepa, more coming to UBS Arena

New Kids on the Block, LI's Salt-N-Pepa, more coming to UBS Arena

The Mixtape Tour featuring New Kids on the Block, Long Island duo Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue will hit the UBS Arena in Elmont on June 30.

