Saif: Mom got all the money from Tandav shoot

Saif Ali Khan delivered an applause-worthy act in ‘Tandav’ series, which was shot extensively at his palatial Pataudi Palace. Recently on a talk show, when he was asked if he earned more as an actor or by renting out his property the actor gave a honest response. Saif Ali Khan revealed that it is his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who earnes money from all the shoots held at their ancestral home. He revealed that his mother takes all the money and added that he was a namesake Nawab.