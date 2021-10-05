Stephanie Grisham Claims She Didn’t Vote for Trump While She Worked in the White House
Stephanie Grisham claimed Tuesday she did not vote for Donald Trump while she served in the Trump White House.Full Article
CNN’s Jake Tapper asks former Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham why the public should believe her new tell-all..
Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she "probably wasn't" honest and that she "regrets" it.