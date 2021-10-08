Dear Abby: Former drug user looks for a way out of toxic relationship

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 39-year-old woman in a toxic relationship with my boyfriend of almost seven years. We had a child together but lost custody due to drug use during my pregnancy. Even though we don't have our son, and he treats me badly, I feel I have to stay with him because we have gone through so much together.



A couple of years ago, I got dentures because I ruined my teeth when I was using, and now I'm afraid no one will want to be with me because of them. So I'm stuck in a relationship that isn't good for me. It's embarrassing to have dentures at such a young age, and I don't know how I will be able to meet someone who can see past them and my drug history so I can be in a healthy relationship that I deserve. I feel like my only choices are to stay stuck in this toxic relationship forever or end up alone. How do I move past my insecurities so I can be happy for once? -- EMBARRASSED IN ARIZONA



DEAR EMBARRASSED: You have successfully battled drug addiction, so you are clearly not unused to "challenges." I applaud you for what you have accomplished, and others should respect you for it, too.



Please do not allow your fear of being alone to prevent you from taking another important step in reclaiming your life. You and I both know your abuser is not healthy for you. You have already invested too much time in him. If you rely on him for financial support, find a job. Make arrangements with friends or family so you can eventually save enough to live independently.



After you have left him, being alone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing. In your case it could be therapeutic. And once you are financially stable, consult a dentist or a school of dentistry about what options you might have besides dentures. The only thing holding you back at this point is yourself.



