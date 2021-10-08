Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj remake the song and video for Bad Boys For Life featuring P. Diddy, Mark Curry and Black Rob. The video begins with Jesy Nelson arriving at a new upper-class neighborhood on a tour bus. She is surrounded by muscular guys as she is playing golf. While singing about wanting a […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Joins Jesy Nelson for “Boyz”
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
First Stream: Justin Bieber’s New ‘Justice’ Tracks, James Blake, Jesy Nelson & More New Releases | Billboard News
Billboard
Justin Bieber delivers three new ‘Justice’ tracks, James Blake is back with his fifth album, Tainy teams up with Bad Bunny and..
-
Jesy Nelson drops first music video since leaving Little Mix and the internet has thoughts
PinkNews
-
Jesy Nelson Drops Music Video for Debut Solo Single 'Boyz' - Watch Now!
Just Jared Jr
-
Jesy Nelson Releases Debut Solo Single 'Boyz' Featuring Nicki Minaj - Read the Lyrics & Watch the Music Video!
Just Jared
-
Jesy Nelson Steps Out For Dinner Ahead of Debut Solo Single Release!
Just Jared Jr
Advertisement
More coverage
Jesy Nelson Reveals Teaser for Upcoming Solo Debut 'Boyz' With Nicki Minaj
Jesy Nelson is coming! The 30-year-old former Little Mix superstar confirmed that she’s teaming up with Nicki Minaj for her..
Just Jared