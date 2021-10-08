Nicki Minaj Joins Jesy Nelson for “Boyz”

Nicki Minaj Joins Jesy Nelson for “Boyz”

SOHH

Published

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj remake the song and video for Bad Boys For Life featuring P. Diddy, Mark Curry and Black Rob. The video begins with Jesy Nelson arriving at a new upper-class neighborhood on a tour bus. She is surrounded by muscular guys as she is playing golf. While singing about wanting a […]

Full Article