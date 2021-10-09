A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Iowa’s statewide ban on face mask mandates in schools. In his decision, District Court Judge Robert Pratt called the injunction an “extreme remedy” but noted its importance given “the current trajectory of pediatric Covid cases in Iowa since the start of the school year.” Pratt […]Full Article
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Ban on School Mask Mandates
