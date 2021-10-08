The Last Duel is based on real events – set in 14th century France it tells the story of what led to the final time a battle between two men was held in order to settle a dispute.Full Article
Backstage With... Jodie Comer and Ridley Scott on medieval epic The Last Duel
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
The Last Duel Movie Premiere - NY Sizzle
Teaser Trailer
The Last Duel Movie Premiere - NY Sizzle - See Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck joined by the cast and filmmakers of Ridley..
The Last Duel Movie Behind the Scenes - Suit up
Teaser Trailer
Advertisement
More coverage
Jodie Comer On The True Story Of 'The Last Duel'
ETCanada
Jodie Comer was intrigued by the true story of Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman whose honour was called into question, forcing a..
The Last Duel Movie - Greatness
Teaser Trailer
The Last Duel Movie Behind the Scenes
Teaser Trailer