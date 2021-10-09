‘Bad Blood’ in Virginia Governor’s Race as McAuliffe Targets Taylor Swift Fans

‘Bad Blood’ in Virginia Governor’s Race as McAuliffe Targets Taylor Swift Fans

Mediaite

Published

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) have been working tirelessly over the past week to win over singer-songwriter Taylor Swift‘s fan base. Axios reported on Tuesday that the McAuliffe campaign launched digital ads linking Youngkin to Scooter Braun, a record executive who controversially acquired Swift’s master recordings of her first six albums […]

Full Article