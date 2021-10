#HBDSSRajamouli: Wishing one of the most popular filmmakers in contemporary Indian cinema a Very happy birthday. SS Rajamouli is celebrating his birthday today, the pan Indian director originally known as Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli turns 48. The director, who is especially known for his fantasy action genre films, is one of the most sought-after directors in Indian Telugu cinema who has given several blockbuster hits.