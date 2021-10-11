Activists plan to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while she is running the Boston Marathon, according to a report from the Boston Globe. The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of national organizations, said in a statement on Saturday that activists from Arizona and Massachusetts plan on “birddogging” Sinema as she runs, over her refusal to […]Full Article
Protesters Plan on ‘Birddogging’ Kyrsten Sinema as She Runs Boston Marathon
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Liberal activists plan on 'bird-dogging' Kyrsten Sinema at Boston Marathon
Activists have accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on the plane and on her way to the bathroom, and they also plan to follow her..
FOXNews.com
Activists Plan To ‘Birddog’ Reconciliation Holdout Kyrsten Sinema – While She’s Running The Boston Marathon
Activists are planning on confronting a moderate Democratic senator during the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Daily Caller