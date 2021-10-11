Shweta corrects Big B's age in his b'day post

Amitabh Bachchan is ageing like fine wine and he embraced his birthday with a picture of himself stylishly walking away. He had captioned it, “walking into the 80s”. Quick to correct his age, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented ‘79’, reminding the veteran actor that he had got his age wrong! Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also wished Big B on his special day by commenting on the post. While Ranveer wrote, “Gangster”, Bhumi added, “swag..Happy birthday sir”.