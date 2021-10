Arjun Kapoor is all set to unleash his never- before-seen avatar with his next entertainer. He has slipped into the role of a small town playboy for ‘The Lady Killer’, which traces a whirlwind romance packed with thrilling twists and nerve racking suspense. Ajay Bahl is helming this suspense drama, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.