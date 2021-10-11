Aahana Kumra talks about Amitabh Bachchan

Aahana Kumra shared an adorable throwback photo as she wished her first co-star, who was none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The Mahanayak of Bollywood and his birthday calls for every bit of a celebration. While the actor is an inspiration to people across film industries, Aahana is truly grateful to him as she made her television debut with Yudh, which starred Mr Bachchan. She took to social media today as she recalled her first show and also wished Big B on his 79th birthday with a heartfelt post.