Cable News Ratings Friday, October 8: The Five Beats Tucker Carlson

Cable News Ratings Friday, October 8: The Five Beats Tucker Carlson

Mediaite

Published

The Five pulled ahead of the cable news competition in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo on Friday night. The 5 p.m. Fox News show drew 2.81 million viewers overall and 390,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic. Tucker Carlson placed second, with 2.64 million viewers overall and 322,000 in the demo, while Sean Hannity […]

Full Article