The Five pulled ahead of the cable news competition in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo on Friday night. The 5 p.m. Fox News show drew 2.81 million viewers overall and 390,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic. Tucker Carlson placed second, with 2.64 million viewers overall and 322,000 in the demo, while Sean Hannity […]Full Article
Cable News Ratings Friday, October 8: The Five Beats Tucker Carlson
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cable News Ratings Wednesday, October 6: Fox News Dominates Demo, Taking All Top 10 Spots
Fox News dominated in the demo — and, to be frank, total viewers as well — on Wednesday, taking the top 10 spots in the cable..
Mediaite