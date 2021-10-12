Meghan King shares photo from wedding to President Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s nephew: ‘Mr. and Mrs. Owens’

Meghan King shares photo from wedding to President Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s nephew: ‘Mr. and Mrs. Owens’

FOXNews.com

Published

“Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan O’Toole King is in bliss following her marriage to Cuffe Owens.

Full Article