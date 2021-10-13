Have OMG 2 crew tested positive for COVID-19?

Bollywood plunged into action as soon as COVID-19 cases took a dive and the government allowed shoots to resume. Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi have been busy shooting for ‘OMG 2’ at a suburban studio in Mumbai but their shoot seems to have been halted temporarily. According to a news portal, seven members from the team of ‘OMG 2’ tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, leading to the film shoot being stalled. Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and director Amit Rai have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 and the team is expected to return to the end of October.