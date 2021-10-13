YSL takes promo to another level. Young Thug and Gunna destroyed a Rolls Royce to promote Thug’s upcoming studio album Punk, which arrives this Friday. YSL Takes Bat To Rolls Royce The video begins with Gunna on top of a white Rolls Royce while he throws a bat to the vehicle’s windshield. He then steps […]Full Article
Young Thug and Gunna Demolish Rolls Royce Ahead of Young Thug’s Album Drop
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Young Thug & Gunna Vandalize Rolls Royce JAY-Z & Kanye West-Style To Promote 'Punk' Album
Thugger's 'Punk' album drops on Friday.
HipHopDX