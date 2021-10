Bollywood is often slammed for depicting stereotypical roles and characters in films. And the latest movie to face the ire of the audience is Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’. As soon as the film’s trailer was released, netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure for stereotyping Tamil culture and adding references of Rajinikanth among other things.